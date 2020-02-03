Michigan Ranked in Top 10 for Singles in the Dating Scene

If you are single and find yourself wanting to get more involved in pursuing a romantic relationship, Michigan is one of the better states for it, according to a study by WalletHub.

Nearly 34 percent of all U.S. adults having never been married, the personal-finance website reports. WalletHub recently released its report on 2020's Best & Worst States for Singles. To help improve people's chances of finding love, they compared the fifty states across 29 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from share of single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita, among other factors.

Dating in Michigan (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

13th – % of Single Adults

3rd – Gender Balance of Singles

19th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

12th – Restaurants per Capita

14th – Movie Theaters per Capita

24th – Crime Rate

Compared to other states in the Great Lakes region, Michigan ranked behind Ohio, Wisconsin, and Illinois, which were also in the top ten. Indiana came in at 25th.

In states with low cost of living, for instance, your income might stretch a lot further, which means cheaper or more frequent dates. If you’re more financially stable, though, you might appreciate a state with more attractions to find new experiences for both you and your potential other half. But dating is also a numbers game, so a state with a higher proportion of single adults automatically improves your prospects. - Adam McCann, Financial Writer