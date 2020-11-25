Crock-Pot Recalls Nearly One Million Cookers

For those that have purchased a Crock-Pot recently, you may want to check this out.

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, Crock-Pots are now attacking! Crock-Pot has issued a recall on almost one million of its cookers due to reports of customers being burned.

So far, 99 customers have reported that they have suffered burns while using the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers. The burns vary in severity from first- to third-degree burns. The problem stems from a faulty lid. The cooker can become pressurized even when the lid is not fully locked, which can cause it to come off when in use and exposing the user to the hot food and liquids inside. Customers have made 119 reports of the lid detaching so far.

The multi-cookers themselves were being sold at Walmart, Target, and other retail stores in the United States and Canada. The 6-quart multi-cookers were also sold online on Amazon and other retailers from July 2017 through November 2020. Those particular cookers sold for between $70 and $100.

To remedy the situation, Crock-Pot is offering free replacement lids to customers with the multi-cooker in question. See the recall list of cookers by clicking here or see below for model numbers.

United States Model Number: SCCPPC600-V1

Canada Model Number: SCCPPC600-V1-033

The products have been sold for a while now so double-check yours. The last thing you need in 2020 is for Gramma to take a shot of super hot green bean casserole to the face and ruin your Thanksgiving. Once you know you're good, enjoy the feast!

Source: Mid-Michigan Now