Funny Because They’re True – Dad Jokes About the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions fans usually have pretty high exceptions for the team every year. Does it come from free agency acquisitions, the draft picks, changes to the coaching staff, or a new starting quarterback? It seems every year they think things are going to change.

Getty Images

In 54 years, The Detroit Lions have only acquired one playoff win.

Getty Images

Fans of the Packers, Steelers, and Ravens get rewarded occasionally for their loyalty. The Lions fans...well, they have persistence, patience, and a good sense of humor to get them through each season. Ryan Webber offers this on TikTok:

It's a long season, so here are some more Dad Jokes About The Detroit Lions:

Q: How many Detroit Lions does it take to win a Super Bowl?

A: Nobody knows and we may never find out!

Q: What do the Detroit Lions and a Chick-Fil-A manager have in common?

A: Neither one shows up for work on Sunday.

Q: What's the difference between the Detroit Lions and a dollar bill?

A: You can still get four quarters out of a dollar bill.

Q: What does a Detroit Lions fan do when his team has won the Super Bowl?

A: He turns off the PlayStation 5.

Q: How do you know the Michigan State Police are seriously enforcing the Speed Limits into Detroit?

A: For the first offense, they give you two Detroit Lions tickets. If you get stopped a second time, they make you use them.

Q: Why doesn't Grand Rapids have a professional football team?

A: Because then Detroit would want one.

Q: What's the best part about dating a Lions fan?

A: She won't be asking for a ring!

Getty Images

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Owen.

Owen who?

Owen three, how 'bout those Lions.

SEE MORE: Our Favorite Detroit Lions Memes