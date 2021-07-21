Dahlia of Battle Creek is the Featured Pet for Wiggly Tail Wednesday

Dahlia plays like a kitten and isn't much bigger than one either.

Dahlia is just over a year old but you would never know it to look at her. She is on the petite side and loves to play. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say this girl will even do a few laps on the cat wheel (think hamster wheel but cat-sized) from time to time.

Dahlia of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

This pixie-sized princess could do well in many different types of homes. Dahlia gets along with other cats and could even do well in a home with a cat-friendly dog if given a slow positive introduction. One thing to keep in mind is she would rather not be picked up and held. She loves pets and attention but is still a strong independent woman. A home with kids 8+ who have cat experience and are respectful of their space would be great.

Would you like to make Dahlia a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to help shelter animals like Dahlia but maybe now isn't the right time to bring one home? HSSCM has a fun event coming up on Tuesday, July 27, at Battle Creek Harley Davidson. From 5 to 8 p.m. there will be delicious food, amazing music and, of course, some awesome bikes. Plus, there will be some one-of-a-kind shirts for sale with all proceeds going directly to the shelter animals! Bring an item from the HSSCM wish list, which you can view by clicking here.