Dave Morgan Running for State Representative Interview on Live with Renk

Last Thursday I interviewed Dave Morgan, the Pennfield Supervisor who is running for the Michigan House of Representatives' 62nd District. That seat is currently occupied by Battle Creek's Dr. John Bizon who is running for Michigan Senate's 19th District now held by Senator Mike Nofs, who can't run again due to term limits.

Dave Morgan used to be a Democrat and switched parities over 3 years ago, I asked him why he left the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party as well as what his governing philosophy would be.

Please listen to my interview of Dave Morgan below:

