Democrat Senator Wants To Disarm All Police; Detroit Police Chief Responds

When you think you heard it all they prove you wrong and with more insanity from a prominent member of the Democratic Party. Democratic Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey wants to take all firearms away from all police departments in the United States. Is Markey seriously advocating the disarming of police, just days after the attempted assignation of two Los Angeles police officers, you decide?

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey tweeted out the following yesterday morning:

Not only does he want to take their guns away he also wants to take away their use of tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets, and bean bag rounds. What does this guy want them to use pillows and nerf balls or perhaps those plastic lightsabers from the Star Wars movies?

The Daily Caller is reporting on the tweet and Detroit Police Chief James Craig's reaction to the Democrat Senators' desire to disarm all police departments in the United States. Detroit Police Chief James Craig told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum:

“When are we going to start talking about disarming criminals?...I’ve been on the record. I support law-abiding citizens to be armed. But criminals?”

Craig then went on to criticize the media for calling demonstrators who attack police officers “peaceful protesters.” He stated:

“So I guess when you’re throwing Molotov cocktails, railroad spikes, other projectiles, you’re using green lasers, I guess that constitutes being peaceful"

He then went on to say that his department has:

“never tried to stop folks from their right to free speech”

With Joe Biden supporters chanting outside a LA hospital “we hope they die”, referring to the police officers who were shot in the head, and their continued rioting and looting in a growing number of U.S. cities should police really be disarmed?

Is this really what you vision for your new "re-imagined" police force, if so vote Democrat this fall.

As President Trump stated and I believe to be very true, there has never been a:

“clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas...This election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life or allow a radical left movement to completely dismantle and destroy it...It will not happen.”

Do you want peace, prosperity, the rule of law, a man who thinks of America and America first?

Or

Do you want anarchy, destruction, looting and burning down of our cities as well as open borders, more regulations and holding back of our economy?

You choose

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595