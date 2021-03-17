The Democrat’s Turn Their Backs On Civil Rights And Now Believe In Segregation

Webster’s definition of segregation is:

a: the separation or isolation of a race, class, or ethnic group by enforced or voluntary residence in a restricted area, by barriers to social intercourse, by separate educational facilities, or by other discriminatory means

b: the separation for special treatment or observation of individuals or items from a larger group

The very liberal Columbia University has decided to offer segregated graduation ceremonies for:

Native

Asian

"Latinx"

Black students

Another dubbed "FLI Graduation" is for "first generation and/or low income community." Really Columbia, how many scholarships have you given to low-income people because it cost $80,000 per year to attend your university? I want to see the attendance numbers for this segregated ceremony.

"Lavender" graduation for the "LGBTIAQ+ community."

According to Columbia’s website:

Multicultural Graduation Celebrations

Sunday, April 25, 4:00 p.m.: Native Graduation Celebration

Monday, April 26, 4:00 p.m.: Lavender Graduation Celebration

Tuesday, April 27, 10:00 a.m.: Asian Graduation Celebration

Tuesday, April 27, 7:00 p.m.: FLI Graduation Celebration

Thursday, April 29, 6:00 p.m.: Latinx Graduation Celebration

Friday, April 30, 4:00 p.m.: Black Graduation Celebration

Sounds to me to be exactly as Webster defines the word segregation. Also sounds to me to be exactly what segregationists would do.

Webster’s definition of a segregationist is:

a person who believes in or practices segregation especially of races

What is next Columbia, separate water fountains and lunch counters? Will you also be transporting students on your campus in different busses or does one color or body part have to sit in the back?

Columbia tweeted:

With that in mind can I ask you a question? What happened to the white-only segregated graduation ceremony. Do white people not deserve an “intimate and welcoming” space for them “to come together to celebrate their achievements if they wish”?

Apparently, the bigots have come home to roost at Columbia University.

I seem to remember a great man by the name of Martin Luther King Jr. who said:

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

Perhaps the faculty at Columbia University should lookup in one of their history books and learn who Martin Luther King Jr. was and what he fought and died for. Or has he been canceled also?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595