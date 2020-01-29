‘Nasty Little Racist’ Infect Our Society?

Another example of the cancer of hate metastasizing on our college campuses around the country. Hatred will only breed hatred and the sad part is the groups that call for practicing empathy, love, understanding, they strive to create an inclusive environment, celebrate commonalities and foster respect for others and our differences are the ones spreading the hatred themselves.

This time the Campus Reform news site is reporting on a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Concordia College in Minnesota run by the college that informed all white students that they all harbor a “nasty little racist inside.”

Hmmm, what is the definition of a bigot? Well according to Merriam-Webster it is:

one who regards or treats the members of a group (such as a racial or ethnic group) with hatred and intolerance

Sure sounds like Concordia College is “treating the members of a group with hatred and intolerance”. Could that actually mean they are the “nasty little racist” and bigots? They are stating that all white people are; fill in the blank, that certainly is bigoted talk.

This wonderful event put on by the, what we now have established is the bigoted college was titled “How to Embrace Your Inner Racist: A Session for White People”.

The event description stated:

This session is for White people only. While we won’t stop people of color from attending, they should know that their presence in the room is likely to interfere with the effectiveness of the session.

Wait; if you ask for only one color to attend is that not racist and/or bigoted?

According to a description which you could find on the college's website, the event was designed to help all white people:

recognize and acknowledge that there is a nasty little racist inside them

As well as helping all white people learn:

the skills of psychological flexibility can help white people recognize and acknowledge their own racist tendencies.

By the way, Concordia College’s MLK Day celebration also included an event titled “Anti-racism for White People,” headed up by Professor Jason Askvig who asked students to “engage in advancing awareness of whiteness, what it means, and how it operates.”

Do you have a “nasty little racist inside” of you and are you aware of your whiteness and what that means?

