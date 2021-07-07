DENSO Is Boosting Wages To Attract More Manufacturing Workers

DENSO Manufacturing in Battle Creek is boosting incentives to get more people on the payroll. It’s boosting minimum starting wages for some newly hired 2nd shift employees to $20 per hour. The company says some of its new hires can expect annual wages and overtime to top $50,000.

Get our free mobile app

DENSO is the largest employer in Battle Creek. Like nearly every business in the state with job openings, getting people to apply has been difficult as the grip of the COVID-19 virus outbreak has eased.

Many business leaders and politicians in the state have been putting at least some of the blame on unfilled jobs on extended unemployment benefits offered by states using money sent by the federal government.

DENSO is hoping that its increased wage level and a $500 dollar sign-on bonus for new 2nd shift manufacturing jobs will be enough to entice more Battle Creek area residents to take a closer look at job options there.

The company is also publishing wage and bonus levels for other jobs including “Experienced Manufacturing” with starting wages up to $20.25 per hour. That job level includes a sign-on bonus of $1,800 and $2,200 commitment bonus.

Qualified electricians applying for jobs at DENSO can expect wages as high as $33.75 per hour and a bonus for accepting a job offer there at up to $11,500. DENSO may also consider relocation options for newly hired and qualified electricians.

DENSO is also cautioning potential employees that some criminals are attempting to use the company name in fraudulent hiring-related communications. It has a special page on its website dedicated to warning people about steering clear of falling victim to those criminal attempts.