Training For Disaster Volunteers Offered In Battle Creek

A series of classes later this month will allow Battle Creek residents to learn more about being ready for disaster.

The Battle Creek Police Department and the Battle Creek Emergency Services will be offering Community Emergency Response Team training, to educate community members and organize them into a team of volunteers. Once you’re certified as a volunteer, you’ll be tasked with helping people in a disaster until trained emergency personnel arrive.

The CERT program will train people about how to identify and anticipate hazards, how to reduce fire hazards and extinguish small fires, how to conduct light search and rescue, how to set up medical treatment areas and carry out basic medical techniques, and how to reduce stress of those surviving the disaster.

The class dates are as follows:

Friday, March 22 - 6 to 10pm

Saturday, March 23 - 9am to 5pm

Saturday, March 30 - 9am to 5pm

You must attend all three classes to get certified.

Go to BCESMI.org and click the CERT banner to register for the training.