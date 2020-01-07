Does Michigan Need A Third Option For Gender On Driver’s License?

Michigan’s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants desperately to provide to all approximately 33,000 or .3%, that is 3 one thousandth of a percent, of people who consider themselves Transgender the ability to possibly be an “X” on their driver’s license.

As the title of my piece states does Michigan need a third option on our driver’s license? I do not ask this question because of the transgender issue, that is beside the point. I ask this question because the follow-up question would legitimately be where would it stop.

If you believe we need a third gender option, would it be only fair to allow as many designations as people want as long as .3% of them could have the want or need to do so?

The Detroit News is reporting that SOS spokesman Jake Rollow stated:

We’re exploring with the vendor whether there’s a possibility to add a non-binary designation… At this exploratory stage we have not yet finished the analysis of whether or not legislative approval would be needed to include a non-binary option

If ultimately approved by whomever, Michigan would then become the 14th state to allow a gender designation on their driver’s license other than what science/biology proves you are. Other states allow drivers to select an “X” instead of “M” or “F” to indicate their gender.

Erin Knott, executive director of Equality Michigan is excited about the possibility. She has stated that some transgendered people will not carry identification because their designation doesn't match the way they present themselves. She went on to say:

Modernizing our current policy helps to remove barriers and it also says all Michiganders, including transgender individuals, are deserving of dignity and respect

Last November, SOS Jocelyn Benson announced a new policy making it easier for people to change the sex designation on state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. The old policy use to require Michigan residents to provide a birth certificate, passport or court order to change the designation. Now all you need to do is fill out a form, visit a SOS office to have your photo taken and pay a $9 correction fee for a driver’s license or $10 fee for a state ID.

How did I come up with the 3 one thousandth of a percent? As far as I can tell there are approximately 33,000 people who reside in Michigan that represent themselves as transgender. There are approximately 10 million people who live in Michigan.

I believe the question does not center on the transgender label or the LGBT issue. It has to do with the ultimate question and that is where does it end. Do the people who want to add the option no longer believe in science? You may believe you are not the sex that biology via chromosomes states you are and that is ok with me. How many other people could legitimately categorize themselves as something else and want to be recognized as so.