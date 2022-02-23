Update: FOUND! Missing Teen Has Been Located

Update: Located and safe. The missing teen from Battle Creek has been located and is safe.

The family is grateful to everyone who helped by sharing the article which ultimately led to Emma being located safely.

Read the original article below

A 16-year-old Harper Creek High School student is missing in Battle Creek.

The family of Emma Kinney are asking for help locating her. Emma was last seen at her dad's house in Lakeview more than a day ago.

Emma is a student at Harper Creek High School.

Not many other details are known at this time but we are in contact with Emma's family. As we learn more information we will update and include that here.

Anyone with information on Emma's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

