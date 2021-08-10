Everything You Need To Know: Cuomo Resigns As New York Governor

In a shocking reversal, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a change of heart and announced he will "step aside" as New York's governor

Independent investigators announced last Tuesday they believe Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, retaliated against at least one, created a "toxic" workplace and more.

The independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James released their report into the multiple allegations of sexual harassment by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

After nearly five months, the investigators concluded that:

Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments

The governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

The Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.” The investigators find that Governor Cuomo’s actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies.

Soon after President Joe Biden said Cuomo should "resign" and a growing number of top Democrats in the nation and across New York State are calling on Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo repeatedly denied the allegations and refused to resign.

On Tuesday, Cuomo had a change of heart and announced he will resign as New York's governor.

"I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you," Cuomo said. "New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."

Cuomo still thinks the independent investigation was politically motivated, but his resignation will be effective in 14 days.

"I'm a New Yorker, born and bred. I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society," he added.

Cuomo apologized for his actions but stressed he "never crossed the line" adding his humor "can be off-putting."

"I deeply, deeply apologize I have slipped and called people sweetie and honey and darling. I meant it to be endearing. (I) never crossed the line with anyone. I take full responsibility for my actions My sense of humor can be off-putting," he said.

New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become New York's governor. Hochul will become New York's first female governor.

In 1980 she graduated from Syracuse University and later earned a law degree from Catholic University. She briefly worked as an attorney in Washington D.C. before becoming legal counsel for a number of New York Democrats.

In 1994, she was elected to the Hamburg town board. She served as Erie County Clerk from 2007 to 2011. From 2011 to 2013, Hochul served in the U.S. House representing New York’s 26th Congressional District.

