We have recently lost some absolute legends that made an impact on Americans and the world.

On December 28, 2021 NFL Hall of Fame Coach John Madden passed away at the age of 85.

Then a few days later we lost Betty White on New Year's Eve at the age of 99. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.

Losing these two amazing people made me think about some of the great Michiganders that are no longer with us. I came up with a list of people that made a big impact when they were alive.

Some of these people were born and raised in Michigan, while others made such an impact they will forever be considered a Michigander.

20 Famous Michiganders That Are No Longer With Us Some of these people were born and raised in Michigan while others made such an impact they will forever be considered a Michigander