Farmers And Friends Help Feed Community

Farmers and area organizations are teaming up to help feed families experiencing hard times.

The Battle Creek Foundation, Calhoun County Visitors Bureau, Prairie Farms Dairy, and Milks Means More is distributing over 5,000 boxes of dairy foods to local residents who may need a boost to their supply of dairy foods. The Food Boxes include white milk, a top requested item at food banks, and other nutritious dairy foods such as cottage cheese and flavored milk.

It all takes place Saturday, June 27th from 10 AM-1 PM at Carson/Rizor Field at 400 Michigan Avenue, in Battle Creek.

The event is part of the USDA Farmers to Families program.