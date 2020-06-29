Fatal Crash at Goguac and Helmer

A Bedford Township man has passed away, after being involved in a crash in Springfield. Monday afternoon, just after 3 PM, Calhoun County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to Helmer Road and Goguac Street after the Bedford man was attempting to turn south onto Helmer. He turned into the path of a northbound vehicle and was struck. He was transported to Bronson Battle Creek but later succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle only received minor injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team.