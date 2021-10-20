Faulty Space Heater Causes Battle Creek Fire

A faulty space heater is blamed for starting a house fire in the first block of LaMora Street, in Battle Creek, Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 5 PM, Tuesday afternoon, and found smoke coming from the back porch of the home.

A hand-line was deployed as crews searched for occupants in the home. They quickly extinguished the fire, limiting property damage to $5,000. One person was home, at the time of the fire, and was alerted by a smoke alarm. They escaped without injury; however, a Battle Creek firefighter suffered a minor hand injury.

Investigators determined the cause of the blaze was an electrical short in a space heater.