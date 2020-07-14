Fire At Griffin Grill & Pub In Battle Creek Causes Minimal Damage

Quick response from the Battle Creek Fire Department and employees helped minimize damage to a popular Battle Creek pub and restaurant.

Battle Creek firefighters responded to a structure fire at Griffin Grill & Pub, located at 38 West Michigan Avenue, at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday. First fire crews on the scene found an outside electrical box had started a small fire in the mulch at the rear of the structure. Firefighters then proceeded to the roof for inspection.

A crew was able to secure utilities Griffin Grill & Pub's general manager and a cleaning assistant that were on sight shut power off to the electrical panel allowing firefighters to put out any flames.

No smoke or fire damage occurred inside Griffin Grill & Pub and there were no injuries. Consumer's Energy remained on the scene for an electrical inspection.

The owner expressed her gratitude to both the Battle Creek Fire Department and the employees on the scene, crediting their combined efforts with the favorable outcome.