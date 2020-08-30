Fire Strikes Battle Creek Apartments

Batte Creek firefighters responded to the 300-block of Cliff Street, around 10:46 PM, Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the third story of the multi-family home. The home was evacuated and crews quickly attacked the blaze, containing it to the third story.

A post-fire investigation revealed that the fire had started accidentally from a kitchen stove and spread to the cabinets, of the third story apartment.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the blaze.