FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced their latest contribution to the State of Michigan and Local Revenue Sharing Board. The state will receive $10.7 million and the Local Revenue Sharing Board will receive $4.9-million. The payment is a result of the 2020 operations.

The large payment is surprising, taking into account the 12-week closure due to Covid-19 restrictions. This brings the total contribution, since opening twelve years ago, to over $233 million. The twelve-year total, locally, is $59.7.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, owners of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel, made their first contribution to the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board in 2010, following their first year of operation. The $59,736,566 collected, since then, has benefited a number of Calhoun County groups, including:

Harper Creek Community Schools

Calhoun County Road Commission

Emmett Township

Calhoun County

Calhoun Intermediate School District

Kellogg Community College

Willard Library

Athens Township

Marshall Township

City of Marshall

City of Battle Creek

Athens Area Schools

Village of Athens

Battle Creek Public Schools

Marshall Public Schools

Lakeview School District

Pennfield Schools

FireKeepers is also one of the major employers in the area, with a staff of 1,802 employees. Recently, FireKeepers was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Mid-Sized Employers and a Best-In-State Employer.