Firekeepers Celebrates New Additions

A traditional tribal ceremony involving the Nottawasepppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi is marking a construction milestone at Firekeepers Casino. The topping-off ceremony for the second hotel tower at Firekeepers preceded the opening of the casino’s new sportsbook, Dacey’s Sportsbook. It is the first tribally-owned casino sportsbook to open in Michigan.

CEO Kathy George says it’s a significant step forward in Firekeeper's history. George issued a statement concluding that the, “Two memorable events in the same day reflects the great leadership of the tribe and their focus and support, maintaining FireKeepers position as a top regional U.S. gaming destination.”

George says casino guests now have the ability to bet on the most notable sporting events around the world at Dacey’s Sportsbook. Marketing and gaming Vie President Jim Wise points to several big screens that allow guests to see the biggest sports events at the sportsbook designated area at the casino. That area also includes life wagering windows and self-service betting kiosks. SG Digital is partnering with Firekeepers to provide the sports betting, and soon, iGaming. The new 8 story hotel tower adds another 203 rooms for Firekeepers. The project also includes a new 39,000 square foot lobby and welcoming area. The focus there is on the main pillars which represent the Seven Grandfather teachings of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi: Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility, and Wisdom.