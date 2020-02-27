Firekeepers Hands Over Big Checks To Schools And Communities

The impact of Firekeepers Casino in Calhoun County continues to expand. The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi is handing over $5.8 million dollars, directed to local units of government and area school districts. Firekeeper’s operating agreement with the state is for 2 percent of the annual revenue from the casino’s electronic games to be set aside for the annual local disbursement. That’s amounted to over $200 million in the last decade. The state treasury is growing by $18.9 million for its share of the operating agreement payments. The revenue sharing from the casino has increased in each of the last 5 years.

