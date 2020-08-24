Firekeepers Is Hiring

Firekeepers Casino Hotel is looking for some good people. It’s hiring. Firekeepers is preparing to hold a career fair tomorrow. Firekeepers representatives will be conducting open interviews during the event. And human resources staff will be ready to make job offers right there to qualified applicants. There are three separate time frames during the day when the job fair will be open at the casino events center.

The Firekeepers property is growing and believes this kind of event may be the best way for applicants to learn about what jobs are available and immediately interview to go after the jobs. The minimum qualifying age is 18. But some positions require applicants to be at least 21. The Firekeepers website has complete information about the upcoming event.