Five Area Girls Teams Advance to Basketball Regionals

The second week of the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Girls Basketball playoffs will contain five area squads, including three from the Cereal City.

Each of the teams that have made it have a season story of their own, but only one of them had a taste of the Regionals last season. With the Districts now complete, here are the teams that advanced to the next round.

- Battle Creek Central advances to the Regionals after falling in the District Finals last year and in 2016.

- Harper Creek was eliminated last year in the Regional Semifinals by Haslett.

- Marshall returns to the Regionals after missing the second week last year. The Redhawks are four seasons removed since their Class B state title.

- Bronson is also back in the Regionals following a one-year hiatus. It's their third appearance in the Regionals in the last four seasons.

- Calhoun Christian is in the Regionals for the first time in school history.

The Regionals begin Tuesday, March 10th, and the finals on Thursday, March 12th. One more week looms beyond Regional play, with the State quarterfinals looming on Tuesday, March 19th. The brackets are below.

Division 1-Girls Regionals-Holt

Division 2-Girls Regionals-Otsego

Division 2-Girls Regionals-Fowlerville

Division 3-Girls Regionals-Brooklyn Columbia Central

Division 4-Girls Regionals-Lansing Christian