The Michigan High School Athletic Association's Girls Basketball Districts kick off this week across the state with several city and area squads vying for this season's state titles.

Among the area teams in action is one City team who wrapped up the SMAC East and another that finished in second, one more City team completing a runner-up season in the Interstate 8, and an team playing as an independent finishing at 12-6 and earning a top seed in their district.

Much like the Boys Basketball District, the Girls were also seeded in their District brackets but in different portions of the bracket. The alphabetical formula for the remaining spots were also different compared to the Boys. The Girls brackets were determined on Sunday, February 16th.

District play begins tonight (March 2nd) and will be completed Friday, March 6th.

If you would like to follow along the path for the postseason in Girls Basketball, we will continue to update the brackets below once games are completed. If there are any area squads that advance to Regionals, a new set of brackets will be posted.

Without further ado, here are the Girls Basketball districts involving local teams -

Division 1-Girls-Gull Lake



Division 2-Girls-Plainwell

Division 2-Girls-Marshall



Division 3-Girls-Bronson

Division 3-Girls-K Christian



Division 4-Girls-St. Philip



Division 4-Girls-Bellevue