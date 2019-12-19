“Fix The Damn Roads” V2

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer campaigned for office with the slogan, “Fix The Damn Roads”. But it wasn’t until she won the election that she revealed her plan centered around a 45 cent a gallon gas tax increase. That did not fare well. State legislators including more than a handful from her own party, rejected that idea and proposed a different plan for road funding. The resulting state budget battle continues. Road funding has been left out of a new supplemental state budget.

But now the Governor says she is working on a new road funding plan. This time, like the first, she is not revealing details. She is however saying it would be unwise to again push for a 45 cent a gallon gas tax hike.

The Governor is accusing majority Republicans in the state legislature of having a “complete lack of courage” to fix Michigan’s roads. The Governor so far is not hinting when she will take the wraps off her latest plan.