Flint Deputy Deon Smith Offers Opportunity To Protesters [Video]

Flint has long been derided as an example of a Rust Belt city on the skids, but lately it's becoming a shining example of how to handle a crisis.

First, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson threw off his riot gear and marched with protesters Saturday night.

And now one of his deputies, Deputy Deon Smith, gave a stirring speech to protesters about stepping up and becoming officers, so they could police their own communities.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by former Michigan State and now Baltimore Raven running back Mark Ingram, shows Smith talk candidly and passionately to a group of protesters after being asked 'why are we afraid (of you)?'

Smith said that people who look like him should be patrolling communities because they would understand their plight.

Ingram called Smith 'his best friend and brother'.