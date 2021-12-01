Consumers Energy investigators have determined that there were no issues with the natural gas infrastructure before the house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint.

What Caused the House Explosion in Flint?

Officials with Consumers Energy say their investigation of the blast that killed two people is complete. A spokesperson for the energy company tells our news partners at Mid-Michigan Now that they have "completed field evaluation of our equipment and facilities, working alongside law enforcement and other agencies, and determined there were no issues on our natural gas system."

Authorities are still searching for the cause of the blast on November 22 that destroyed three homes and caused damage to at least two dozen more.

A 55-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl lost their lives in the tragedy.

The Blast Was Felt for Miles Around

The explosion was felt for miles around and was registered as an unconfirmed 3.4 magnitude earthquake. VolcanoDiscovery.com terms the event as an "unconfirmed quake or seismic-like event." The blast is said to have reached a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the earth's surface, according to the website.

Several people have shared cellphone or doorbell videos of the incident on social media. We've included some of those accounts here.

Several Families Have Been Evacuated

Since the blast, several residents in the neighborhood have been evacuated from their homes. Gas, electricity, and water service to several homes have been shut off while authorities complete their investigations.

How You Can Help the Victims

The Red Cross, Family Promise of Genesee County, and the United Way are all helping those Flint residents who have been displaced from their homes and are accepting donations. We've included a link to those resources here.

