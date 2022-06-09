Throw it back to the early 2000s, and Detroit sports were still considered some of the best in their respective leagues. The Tigers we're working their way back to the playoffs, the Red Wings had won multiple Stanley Cups and were in the midst of their 25 year playoff run, and the Lions were the lone rangers out as they were struggling to stay competitive in the NFL. The one team I didn't mention are our beloved Pistons, who were a top team in the NBA, who were dominate advancing to at least the conference finals every year and winning 1 of 2 finals appearances.

Two members from those teams back in the glory days of the Pistons have landed new jobs on the opposite side of the country. They used to sit next to each other in the locker room, shoot shots together, get pregame and postgame meals together, fly together on road trips, and so much more as teammates and are looking to do the same again. This time they are looking to take the winning ways of Detroit to LA this upcoming season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a tough couple of years trying to find the right pieces to surround their two superstars Lebron James and Anthony Davis, including those that are working in the front office. They tried to hire Frank Vogel and allow him to hire his own assistant staff, in which they were only able to make the playoffs twice in 4 years, winning 1 championship and losing to the Suns in a first round exit the year after. There has been another change at the coaching position and he's acquiring a new staff as well.

The LA Lakers have hired former NBA player and former Detroit Piston Darvin Ham as their next head coach, after firing head coach Frank Vogel at the end of the 2021-2022 NBA season. In 4 years, Vogel had a 164-143 record, with only 2 playoff appearances and 1 championship, while having Lebron for all 4 years and Anthony Davis for the last 3 years. The Lakers are expecting Ham and his new staff to make improvements and lead the back to the NBA finals.

Speaking of new coaching staff there is already one familiar face joining the Lakers bench along side Coach Ham. It's another Detroit Piston, one that many still have a lot of love for and give him tons of credit in their 2004 championship run. Former NBA champion Power Forward/Center will be pacing the sidelines in a suit alongside Coach Ham as his assistant. That's now two members from that dominate Pistons team looking to spread their winning magic, knowledge, and passion to the young stars of the Lakers.