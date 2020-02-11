Former Judge Conrad Sindt Killed in Farm Accident

A retired Calhoun County Prosecutor and Judge was killed Tuesday afternoon in a farm accident. 72 year old Conrad Sindt was cutting wood on his property on Condit Road when a tree fell on him.

Sheriff Matt Saxton says Sindt was on a tractor and that his wife had just gone inside when the accident happened.

Sindt retired as a Circuit Court judge in 2015 He was a former Albion police officer and Calhoun County Prosecutor four nine years until being appointed to the bench in 1991.