Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Bubbie From Calhoun County

Bubbie wants to know if you will be his Valentine?

Meet Bubbie, a heckin' good boy looking to find his forever family at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Bubbie is a Chihuahua / Pug / Terrier mix who is 7 months old. He has a beautiful (sugar-free & calorie-free) dark chocolate colored coat. Bubbly Bubbie is not shy and is full of love and kisses. He weighs about 25 pounds but has the appetite of Moose, according to the staff at HSSCM. He came to HSSCM with his sister Sissy, who looks just like him. They say that Bubbie did well with their trainer and sits well, just not always when you ask. Usually, it's because there is a treat involved. He is not a couch potato and would love to be part of an active family that will take him for long walks, hikes and other outdoor activities.

Bubbie will need a fenced-in yard. He is easily sidetracked by different smells and sounds and could wander off and become lost. He would do best as part of a family that has kids 8-years-old on up. Bubbie may do well with another dog depending on how a meet and greet goes but he has not been tested with cats at this time.

More About Bubbly Bubbie:

Coat length: short

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed/ neutered

Medium-sized

Would you like to make this dark chocolate morsel a part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return.

Is Bubbie not the right fit for your family? Check out some of the other cats, kittens, dogs and puppies available for adoption at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.