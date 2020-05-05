Former Tigers Saupold, Machado Playing in Korea
With ESPN now carrying Korean professional baseball games while we await the start of the MLB season, a couple notable former Detroit Tigers are working their craft in South Korea. And they've gotten out to great starts.
Former pitcher (and Australian native) Warwick Saupold (pictured above) threw a complete game two-hit shutout for the Hanwha Eagles in their season-opening 3-0 victory over the SK Wyverns. Saupold pitched in parts of three seasons with the Tigers.
While former top infield prospect Dixon Machado (pictured) of the Lotte Giants had a three-run home run in the Giants' 7-2 victory over the KT Wiz. Machado never materialized into the player the Tigers hoped he would and the team designated him for assignment two years ago.
It's nice to see a couple of former Tigers at least getting off to a good start in South Korea.