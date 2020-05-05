Former Tigers Saupold, Machado Playing in Korea

With ESPN now carrying Korean professional baseball games while we await the start of the MLB season, a couple notable former Detroit Tigers are working their craft in South Korea. And they've gotten out to great starts.

Getty Images

Former pitcher (and Australian native) Warwick Saupold (pictured above) threw a complete game two-hit shutout for the Hanwha Eagles in their season-opening 3-0 victory over the SK Wyverns. Saupold pitched in parts of three seasons with the Tigers.

Getty Images

While former top infield prospect Dixon Machado (pictured) of the Lotte Giants had a three-run home run in the Giants' 7-2 victory over the KT Wiz. Machado never materialized into the player the Tigers hoped he would and the team designated him for assignment two years ago.

It's nice to see a couple of former Tigers at least getting off to a good start in South Korea.