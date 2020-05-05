Kellogg Community College Closure Extended in June

Just a week after the extension of their closed campus, Kellogg Community College has pushed the open date back even farther.

The College announced on May 1st that the closure of all of their buildings and campuses in three counties will remained closed until June 1st. The campuses were expected to re-open on May 18th to fall in line with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home executive order that was issued April 24th.

The latest extension to June 1st is to comply with the government guidance and preventing large gatherings in the continued fight of the coronavirus pandemic. The College remains open for essential personnel who have been specifically identified to conduct minimum basic operations.

The College also continues to accept registration online for students that are planning on being a part of the Summer 2020 semester that begins May 11th. Classes will be primarily done online and the online fee of $35 per class has been waived for the semester. All virtual service needs for the upcoming semester can be found here.

Another event that will be taking place later this month is KCC's first virtual commencement, being held on May 28th. The annual gathering of graduates at the Binda Theater was cancelled March 18th when the campuses closed.

Kellogg Community College's main campus is located on North Avenue in Battle Creek. Their other campuses include the Regional Manufacturing Technology Center in Fort Custer, the Eastern Academic Center in Albion, the Grahl Center in Coldwater and the Fehsenfeld Center in Hastings.