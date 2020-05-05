KCC to Have a “Virtual” Commencement on May 28

Kellogg Community College today announced it will celebrate its Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement, including a live social media event May 28.

In place of a traditional commencement ceremony, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, KCC's virtual celebration will include a Facebook Premiere video broadcast and the launch of a new website -- alwaysabruin.com -- featuring individualized pages honoring each of this year's 961 candidates for the degrees and certificates they've earned.

"We are tremendously proud of our graduating Bruins, who have remained steadfast in their studies and focused in achieving their goals at Kellogg Community College," said Dr. Adrien Bennings, president of KCC. "We applaud this year's Class of 2020 and we invite all graduates, as well as their friends, family and members of the public, to join us in the celebration."

Dr. Adrien Bennings, KCC-TSM Photo

KCC will stream commencement remarks by Dr. Bennings at alwaysabruin.com and on the KCC Facebook page at 7 p.m. May 28. Simultaneously, KCC will publish individualized web pages with the names, degrees, certificates and photos of this year's graduates.

"Even though our campuses are closed and our large gatherings are on hold, we at KCC still want to honor our graduates as they prepare for the next steps in their lives," Dr. Bennings said. "It's important for all graduates to know that they have earned their accolades and will forever be a part of the KCC family. As we like to say, once a Bruin, always a Bruin."

Graduates and fans are encouraged to participate in the May 28 celebrations online, tagging social media posts with #alwaysabruin.

The Class of 2020 is the 62nd graduating class at KCC, which was founded in 1956.