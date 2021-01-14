Fundraiser For Battle Creek’s Lakeview Lounge Raises Over $15,000

Community raises more than $15,000 to keep shuttered lounge from having to close permanently.

The community is rallying behind the owner of Battle Creek’s Lakeview Lounge. The longtime Battle Creek business was on one of the latest lists of the recent liquor license suspensions handed out by the state of Michigan. Michigan State Police cited violations of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Emergency Order on Gatherings and Face Masks as the reason.

Yesterday Norm Downey spoke with the Battle Creek Enquirer and said that he didn’t open to anger anyone but out of survival. A GoFundMe was started to help ensure the family business of 61 years survives and over $15,000 was raised in about 24-hours.

Downey is expected to appear before an Administrative Law Judge tomorrow for a virtual hearing to determine whether this summary suspension should continue or if other fines and penalties should be imposed.

He said he will attend his Zoom hearing and no matter the decision he will remain closed until the state allows businesses to reopen.

A message on the fundraising page read in part

I want to make sure that the Lakeview Lounge will never have to close their doors! Who wants to help? I just wanted to thank all of you for the donations that have been pouring in since I started this fund raiser. This truly is a tribute to how much the Downey’s and the Lakeview Lounge means to this community. These donations will be used to help off set any bills such as rent, utilities and stocking the business which have been lost over the past year due to COVID-19. 100% of these donations will be hand delivered to the Lakeview Lounge on a weekly basis by myself until every penny has been depleted from the account. Thank you all again for your support !

