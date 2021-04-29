Galesburg Boy Fighting for His Life After Being Shot with BB Gun

A 12-year-old Galesburg boy is fighting for his life after accidentally being shot in the head by a BB gun.

A 12-year-old Galesburg boy who was a typical preteen just days ago is now hospitalized on a ventilator in the fight for his life. A terrible accident. On April 26, 2021, Devon Free was playing with two other boys outside the family's Galesburg home.

Courtesy of the family of Devon Free

That's when the family's nightmare began. Two of the boys came running into the home and told Devon's mother that her son had been shot in the head and was bleeding. At the time Devon was still able to talk. While en route to the hospital with his uncle and mother, Devon became unresponsive.

The boy was first taken to Ascension Borgess but soon transferred to Bronson Children's Hospital. Doctors told Devon's family that the BB entered his right eye before traveling to his brain. At this time Devon is on a ventilator, sedated, and only has the use of his right side.

Doctors have told his family that he is in a critical period through the first week and that there are many unknowns when it comes to his condition. An emergency brain surgery was going to take place but has been indefinitely postponed because doctors feel the risks outway the benefits.

A fundraiser has been started to help Devon's family as they face the unknown and mounting medical bills. Devon also has two younger siblings. The family has asked for prayers for Devon, saying that

There is a chance that when he wakes up he will never walk, talk, or even breathe on his own again.

If you would like to contribute to the fundraiser for Devon and his family click here.

The Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office says the incident appears to be an accident but that it remains under investigation.

