Gov. Whitmer’s Hits Keep Coming Now There Is A Problem With The FAA

We go from Whitmer’s problem with being transparent about who paid for her use of a Gulfstream G-280 twin-engine jet that is owned by three of Michigan's most prominent political donors. Those donors are the Nicholson family of PVS Chemicals, the Moroun family of the trucking company Central Transport and the Cotton family, which formerly ran Meridian Health. To a problem, she has caused with the FAA.

It was discovered yesterday from reporting by the Detroit Free Press that the air travel company, Air Eagle, LLP, she chartered for her flight to Florida wasn't authorized to perform charter flights.

A spokeswoman for the FAA, Elizabeth Isham Cory, told the Detroit Free Press any company that wants to perform charter flights must have what they call a Part 135 certificate from the FAA, Air Eagle, LLP does not have one.

A retired FAA Inspector, Larry Williams, did tell the Detroit Free Press that aircraft owners are allowed to fly themselves and their friends for free under a Part 91 certificate but if they fly anyone else for a fee they are required to hold that Part 135 certification. He then went on to say that the flight that Whitmer took would most definitely be considered a charter.

The article then went on to say:

“It's pretty serious" in terms of potential civil penalties for both the company that owns the aircraft and the pilot, Williams said. The FAA has made cracking down on unauthorized charter flights a priority”

How many more people will Governor Whitmer get involved and in trouble with her flight?

