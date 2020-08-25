Governor Whitmer Gets Her Flu Vaccine
Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference encouraging all Michiganders to get their flu vaccine ahead of the 2020-2021 flu season. The governor also got her flu vaccine on stage during the press conference.
“It’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine. Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the health care resources we need to continue fighting COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Every flu-related hospitalization we see this season will put an additional strain on Michigan’s economy and our health care systems and hospitals. Our hospitals are still reeling from the spring COVID-19 hospitalizations and are working to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus. I encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine, and tell your friends and family to do the same.”
The governor was joined by Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Hospital Association, Dennis Litos, CEO of the Michigan Primary Care Association, and Veronica McNally, founder of the Franny Strong foundation and a member of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.