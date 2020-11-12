Gull Meadow Farms Hosting Magical DEAR Santa Event

We knew the holiday season would look a little different this year but it doesn't mean we can't get into the holiday spirit with ole' Saint Nick. We've already talked about Santa recently making it to Kalamazoo and setting up safely, but you get a chance to visit him while making food for his reindeer. Gull Meadow Farms is hosting a magical Christmas event called DEAR Santa. The event runs Saturday Nov. 28th, Sunday Nov. 29th, and Saturday December 5th. In light of the pandemic, they explain how arrival will work and how to enjoy the festive fun:

Upon arriving to one of our greenhouses (transformed to a Christmas wonderland) you will be greeted by one of our friendly staff members and checked in. Each participating child will receive a bag with all the supplies they will need for the event. You will then help your child create a bag of special Reindeer Food to leave out on Christmas Eve, mail a letter they've written to Santa (letters will need be done at home and brought to the farm) with our special North Pole stamp and envelope provided in your bag for you, and receive an ornament to create at home (with a QR code for an instructional “how to”).

After that your child gets to spend some socially distant time with Santa and will even leave with a treat from the jolly ole' elf. The price is $15 for children, which includes reindeer food, envelope with special postage to the North Pole station (letters must be completed before arriving at the farm), letter written back to them from Santa, DIY ornament to be completed at home, donut and hot chocolate voucher, Santa visit, treat from Santa, and light displays in greenhouses.

Non participating children and adults is $7. This all takes place during Gull Meadow's Walk Through The Lights event, and although it wont be dark, the greenhouses will be lit up and you're welcome to walk through them after your visit.