Michigan Online Sports Betting Set to Go Live at Any Time [VIDEO]

Platforms and security are currently being tested, and online sports betting is set to go live in Michigan very soon.

At the moment, you can download mobile apps like DraftKings and FanDuel, but you can't actually place an online bet until the rollout is official. That could happen at any time; online sports betting is expected to go live no later than January 19.

A representative for the Citizens Research Council of Michigan tells WXYZ that the move is expected to generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for the state of Michigan, a welcomed boon after Detroit's three casinos were shuttered for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan is modeling its platform closely after the one that has been in place in New Jersey. The biggest hurdle is verifying that online players are 21 years old and located within the state of Michigan, according to Richard Kalm of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

"Since you’re not in person making the bet, we have to be very careful that we know the customer and we also know the location of the customer," Kalm said. “All those testing procedures, the identification, geolocation, all the things that have to be in place before we could launch online takes a considerable amount of time.”

There are 15 operators in Michigan licensed to host online gambling. Each of Detroit's three casinos have one license with the rest being held by tribal-owned casinos in the state.