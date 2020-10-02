Gunfire Exchanged At Battle Creek Gas Station

Shots were fired during a dispute at a gas station early last evening in Battle Creek. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking anyone who has information about the dangerous incident to contact them. The initial report to the department came in just after 8 last night from a gas station at Van Buren and Michigan on the northwest side of the city - barely three blocks from the grades K-12 Battle Creek Academy. Witnesses report two vehicles pulling into the gas station and immediately groups of individuals exited the vehicles and a physical fight began in the gas station lot. The altercation then heightened with shots fired. No bystanders were hurt. It’s not known if any people from the two groups were hit. Deputies report no one has sought emergency medical care who might have been involved. Following the shots, both groups backed off and cleared the area.

Deputies would like to hear from anyone in the general area of Van Buren and Michigan with surveillance photos or video from last evening around the time of the shooting to help identify those involved. Contact can be made directly to the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880, Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.