Former US Gymnastics Coach Charged With Sexual Assault Found Dead

After being charged with multiple heinous crimes John Geddert's body was found at a Michigan rest stop.

Former USA Olympics gymnastics coach, 63-year-old John Geddert was a no show at his arraignment Thursday in Eaton County. Geddert was scheduled to be arraigned at 2:15 P.M. on multiple felony charges according to ESPN,

20 counts of human trafficking and forced labor, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, racketeering and lying to a police officer.

Michigan State Police confirmed that the body found at a rest stop off of I-96 at 3:24 Thursday afternoon John Geddert. Very little information has been released other than the fact that they ruled his death a suicide.

Geddert had a reputation in the gymnastics world for being Larry Nassar's right-hand man or even "enabler" for decades. It's important to note the several felony charges against Geddert aren't all tied to his connection with Nassar. This suspect allegedly did some pretty disgusting things to very young girls.

Get our free mobile app

One survivor of Geddert's abuse, Sarah Klein, told ESPN,

He tortured and abused little girls, myself included, for more than 30 years and was able to cheat justice. Geddert was a narcissistic abuser. His suicide is an admission of guilt that the entire world can now see.

Clearly, the world is a better place without this alleged sexual predator in it. However, there are many victims right here in Michigan that needed this man to face justice as part of their healing.

Larry Nassar will likely face over 200 years in prison when this is all said and done.