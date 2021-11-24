Harvey of Battle Creek is the Happiest Boy in Need of a Home

Harvey has a gorgeous smile. Just imagine the smile he'll have when he finds his forever home.

Meet sweet Harvey. He has a smile that could light the room. Harvey is just over 7-months-old. Unlike many kittens, this boy enjoys being held. Harvey loves attention and getting pets.

Harvey loves to play but also enjoys slowing down and grabbing a quick cat nap in a sunny spot in the room. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) have a real soft spot for this handsome guy with a big smile.

Harvey of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Harvey would love to be in a home with another cat to keep him company when you are away. He would also likely adjust to a cat-friendly dog if given a slow positive introduction.

When it comes to the types of homes that would be best suited for Harvey, he is suited for many situations. Because he is a young guy, maybe homes with older children. Harvey still uses his claws in a good-natured way so younger children may not be a good fit.

Would you like to make Harvey a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Harvey isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

HSSCM is also excepting holiday greeting cards on behalf of Jangles and he will send one back to you!

You can send him a greeting card using the address below:

Jangle the Cat C/O HSSCM 2500 Watkins Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015

