Hastings Teen Charged with Murder After Missing Teen Found Dead

A Hastings teen has been charged with the open murder of a teen who had been reported missing.

It's been over a month since friends and family members had heard from 17-year-old Lane Roslund. Michigan State Police said in a news release, that located the body of the missing teen in a shallow grave. State Police say a witness tip led to the discovery of the missing teen's body in a shallow grave earlier this week.

Michigan State Police from the Wayland Post were assisting the Hastings Police Department on a missing person investigation when they executed a search warrant on October 13, 2021, at an address in Hastings Township. The search warrant was obtained based on new information given to detectives from a witness.

During the search, human remains were discovered in a shallow grave on the property. The remains are believed to be that of 17-year-old Lane Roslund, who was reported missing to the Hastings Police Department on September 21 after not being seen since September 11.

17-year-old Patrick Hunter Gilmore was arraigned Thursday, in Barry County District Court, on charges of Open Murder and Concealing the Death of an Individual. Gilmore has been charged as an adult.

An autopsy will take place to determine the manner of death and to positively identify the body.

Michigan State Police Wayland was assisted by the Hastings Police Department, Barry County Sheriff’s Department, MSP Canine Unit, MSP Missing Persons Unit, and the WMED Forensic Pathology Department. This investigation is ongoing and remains open.