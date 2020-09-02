Heartbreaking Twist To Discovery Of Detroit Man Found Dead

Relatives of a missing Detroit man are simultaneously relieved and upset.

Kam Franks had been living at an adult care facility in Detroit. He’d been there since being severely injured in a car crash. The Detroit News reports Franks just vanished five months ago. Just gone. No sign of him anywhere. No one at the facility had a clue. Police investigated. Searches were made. No one came up with anything. Family members recently said they were losing hope of ever finding him.

Until the phone range this past weekend. Franks had been found. Deceased. His body was found in a basement room at the adult care facility where he lived. Employees at the Faithful Helping Hands facility were cleaning the basement and found his body. No one has answers to the long list of obvious questions. Detroit police are now investigating the facility for neglect.