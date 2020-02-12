High School Basketball Scores from Tuesday February 11th
Boys Basketball
Battle Creek Central 50, Portage Northern 49 (BC Central 7-8)
St. Joseph 58, Lakeview 56 (Lakeview 8-6)
Calhoun Christian 68, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 40 (Calhoun Christian 9-5)
Battle Creek Academy - 82, Barry County Christian - 33 (BC Academy 10-3) Isaiah Stein led the Tigers with 19 points
Grand Ledge 63, Marshall 49 (Marshall 6-8)
Climax-Scotts 60, Athens 55 (Climax-Scotts 8-6, Athens 6-8)
Kalamazoo Christian 60, Delton Kellogg 47 (Delton 7-7)
Lawton 61, Galesburg-Augusta 31 (Galesburg-Augusta 1-13)
Gull Lake 58, Niles 40 (Gull Lake 7-7)
Lake Odessa 52, Maple Valley 42 (Maple Valley 2-11)
Perry 56, Olivet 36 (Olivet 3-11)
Litchfield 49, Tekonsha 34 (Tekonsha 3-9)
Girls Basketball
Battle Creek Central 90, Portage Northern 17 (BC Central 11-4)
St. Joseph 39, Battle Creek Lakeview 36 (Lakeview 11-4)
Pennfield 67, Parchment 37 (Pennfield 5-10)
Calhoun Christian 47, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 13 (Calhoun Christian 9-5)
Delton Kellogg 48, Kalamazoo Christian 31 (Delton 8-8)
Galesburg-Augusta 33, Lawton 16 (Galesburg-Augusta 9-7)
Gull Lake 55, Niles 49 (Gull Lake 8-7)
Springport 64, Homer 30 (Homer 4-10)
Lake Odessa 56, Maple Valley 50 (Maple Valley 2-12)
Perry 30, Olivet 27 (Olivet 8-7)
Bronson 51, Quincy 24 (Bronson 8-5, Quincy 9-5)
Jonesville 57, Union City 12 (Union City 1-12)