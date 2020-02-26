High School Basketball Scores from Tuesday February 25th

The High School basketball regular season is winding down fast. Here are the Tuesday scores and records of our area teams.

Boys Basketball

Portage Central, 60 Battle Creek 54. (BC Central 8-10)

Lakeview 56, Niles 53 (Lakeview 9-8)

Coldwater 56, Harper Creek 44 (Harper Creek 10-7)

Pennfield 50, Hastings 39 (Pennfield 12-5)

Colon 49, Battle Creek St. Philip 34 (St. Philip 14-4)

Battle Creek Academy 59, Covert 26 (BC Academy 13-4)

Calhoun Christian 56, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 43

Bellevue 83, Athens 48 (Athens 5-13, Bellevue 15-2)

Lake Odessa Lakewood 62, Delton Kellogg 40 (Delton 8-9)

Kalamazoo Christian 61, Galesburg-Augusta 30 (Galesburg-Augusta 1-16)

Portage Northern 65, Gull Lake 64, 3OT (Gull Lake 9-8)

Jackson Northwest 60, Marshall 51 (Marshall 7-11)

Litchfield 66, Tekonsha 44 (Tekonsha 3-13)

Girls Basketball

Portage Central 54, Battle Creek Central 37 (BC Central 14-5)

Niles 52, Lakeview 45 (Lakeview 14-5)

Harper Creek 52, Coldwater 28 (Harper Creek 16-3)

Pennfield 50, Hastings 36 (Pennfield 6-13)

Calhoun Christian 42, Sturgis 36 (Calhoun Christian 12-6)

Covert 23, Battle Creek Academy 20

Colon 46, Battle Creek St. Philip 19

Bronson 42, Jonesville 35 (Bronson 10-8)

Delton Kellogg 44, Lake Odessa Lakewood 39 (Delton 10-9)

Gull Lake 71, Portage Northern 34(Gull Lake 11-9)

Concord 54,. Homer 33 (Homer 4-14)

Maple Valley 39, Bellevue 31 (Bellevue 8-10, Maple Valley 3-15)

Jackson Northwest 50, Marshall 43 (Marshall 8-10)

Lake Fenton 66, Olivet 42 (Olivet 8-11)

Quincy 50, Union City 27 (Union City 1-154, Quincy 10-9)



Wednesday, February 26th

Boys Basketball

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy vs. Tekonsha (Tekonsha 3-12)