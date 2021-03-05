High School Basketball – Turnovers Trouble Tigers in Home Loss

In the shortened sprint to the Michigan High School Athletic Association's basketball postseason, the learning curve for young teams may take longer than expected.

In our High School Basketball Game of the Night Friday, we saw a rematch of two teams that have a lot of youth with a low number of seniors as the Climax-Scotts Panthers took on the St. Philip Fighting Tigers. After the first meeting at Climax-Scotts, the two teams are going along the curve at different rates.

Get our free mobile app

The second meeting saw the Panthers rolling from two wins against the two teams chasing them in the South Central Athletic Association's West Division in Bellevue and Colon, while looking to stay undefeated. St. Philip is still looking for their first win, adding several newcomers to their roster over the last few weeks.

With two weeks remaining before Districts, one team looks to continue their winning ways while the other looks to start a new curve.

The recap of our Game of the Night is below with all the scores from Friday night, including the Lady Spartans of Lakeview looking to get back on track after their first loss of the season and a preview of our next game on the WBCK airwaves and smartphones as Week 5 of 6 is on the way.