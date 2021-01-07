Historic Lodge Along Barry County’s Pine Lake Up For Sale

The southwestern portion of Michigan's Barry County is dominated by lakes near Delton and nearby Prairieville. Another, more remote lake that hugs the Barry-Allegan County border is one of the more populated during the summer season.

The locals in the area either gravitate to Lake Doster in Allegan County to live, but when it comes to recreation and getting away, Pine Lake is the place to go. The lake, spanning 660 acres, is hugged by several wooded areas and has several inlets that help segregate the deep and shallow areas. The northeast end is the site of the Michigan Career and Technical Institute.

While the whole lake is located in Barry County, a small sliver of the main road to the west is in Allegan County along Doster Road. There is a historic lodge that has gone on the market that could become an added income property during the year.

The historic Ivy Lodge was built in the late 1890s and was open for business in 1900. Over 120 years later, the lodge is still a beacon on the west end that is a hub for campers and provides ample grocery and a small restaurant for visitors.

The lodge comes complete with nine bedrooms and three bathrooms (one connected to the laundry room) and three floors that have a view of Pine Lake. The property traces 100 feet of the lake and has porches on two of the three floors.

Kelley Blacken of United Country Real Estate-Gull Lake Realty has supplied the inner workings and details of the lodge. The wood floors are all original to the home. The main floor, located in the middle of the three stories that face Pine Lake, has three bedrooms and a living area that heads out to a covered porch.

The top floor has the remaining six bedrooms. The bottom, or walk-out level, features a kitchen, center island and another covered porch outside. The laundry and bath area is also on this floor.

The Ivy Lodge was put up for sale in November 2020 and is listed at $289,000. Not only can this historic place be a part of your getaway, it can also be a great place for summer visitors and a way to help your pocketbook.