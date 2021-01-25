Historic Schuler’s Restaurant & Pub In Marshall To Reopen

Schuler's Restaurant & Pub announces a reopening date one month after temporarily closing doors.

A refreshing announcement during a time when many restaurants are struggling. Schuler's Restaurant & Pub has announced its reopening date of February 4, 2021, after temporarily closing its doors during the ongoing pandemic and related orders.

Management of the historic Marshall restaurant made the following announcement over the weekend to the website and social media accounts for Schuler's Restaurant & Pub:

January 23, 2021 – During Governor Whitmer’s press conference yesterday; she released that the MDHHS has issued a new order indicating Michigan restaurants can reopen for limited dining on Monday, February 1st. We are so excited about this opportunity to serve you again in our dining rooms. We pledge to continue to do so at a very safe level, with the elevated focus on cleaning and sanitation that the restaurant has provided for many, many years.

Due to the large amount of preparation needed to be done to reopen, of first day of service will be Thursday, February 4th.

Hours of Operation: our hours of operation will be 11:30 am – 8:00 pm seven days a week. (Due to the curfew of 10pm in the order, 8pm will be the last seating, to allow time for guests to enjoy their visit.)

Carry Out & Curbside Pick Up: we will continue to offer carry out and curbside pick up to those of you that prefer to enjoy these services. Free delivery within Marshall City limits is also available.

Take & Bake: our Take & Bake program will begin again on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7th and will feature a Chicken Fajita Bake. We’re currently taking orders on our website, so place your order today! Link to order can also be found below.

Valentine’s Day: due to the 25% occupancy, Valentine’s Day will be a little different this year. We will be taking reservations for the Centennial Room, Signature Room, Grille Room, and Winston’s Pub. As we take reservations, we will be telling our guests what room their seating will be in; Centennial Room and fireplace tables will be limited based on availability and occupancy restrictions. We will begin taking reservations online immediately, and by phone beginning February 3rd.